Dr. Avraham Almozlino, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Avraham Almozlino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avraham Almozlino, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Almozlino works at
Locations
Newton Wellesley Pathology Associates PC2000 Washington St Ste 567, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 928-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Avraham Almozlino, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1982660619
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
