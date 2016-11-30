Dr. Avon Coffman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avon Coffman, DO
Overview
Dr. Avon Coffman, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Lafayette Regional Health Center and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Coffman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinic at Lafayette Regional Health Center1500 State St, Lexington, MO 64067 Directions (660) 259-6884Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coffman?
Highly recommend Dr. Coffman. Very pleasant, explains his findings, and willing to answers questions. He is clearly very knowledgeable
About Dr. Avon Coffman, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1760458301
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- USAF MC
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffman works at
Dr. Coffman has seen patients for Ear Ache, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.