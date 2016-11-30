Overview

Dr. Avon Coffman, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Lafayette Regional Health Center and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Coffman works at Sarah Cannon at Lafayette Regional Medical Center in Lexington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.