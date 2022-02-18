See All Oncologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Avo Artinyan

Surgical Oncology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Avo Artinyan is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Artinyan works at Gerald M. Pohost MD Inc. in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Gerald M. Pohost MD Inc.
    1505 Wilson Ter Ste 150, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 484-8065
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Intestinal Obstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Intestinal Obstruction

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Palliative Care of Gastric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 18, 2022
    We the family of Mr. Alberto Miraballes is very grateful to Doctor Avo Artinyan for the success of his surgery for colon cancer. My husband was diagnosed with colon cancer last May 21, 2021. He was supposed to have his surgery last July but unfortunately it was postponed because they found out that his cancer was located at his rectum, so the colon surgeon that we had for my husband referred us to Dr. Avo Artinyan who is a colorectal surgeon. Dr. Artinyan did a magnificent job which resulted in the success of the surgery, last Aug 16, 2021. He gave us more confidence and comfort not only to my husband but to all of his family members. Thank you so much to Dr. Artinyan for the success of the surgery. The fact that Alberto does not have a colostomy bag is a big relief to us. Thank you again Dr. Artinyan, with your great knowledge in your field, many people will be saved.
    Flora Q. Miraballes — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Avo Artinyan

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    • 1609934942
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avo Artinyan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artinyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Artinyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Artinyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Artinyan works at Gerald M. Pohost MD Inc. in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Artinyan’s profile.

    Dr. Artinyan has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Artinyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Artinyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Artinyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Artinyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Artinyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.