Dr. Avo Artinyan
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avo Artinyan is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Artinyan works at
Locations
Gerald M. Pohost MD Inc.1505 Wilson Ter Ste 150, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 484-8065Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We the family of Mr. Alberto Miraballes is very grateful to Doctor Avo Artinyan for the success of his surgery for colon cancer. My husband was diagnosed with colon cancer last May 21, 2021. He was supposed to have his surgery last July but unfortunately it was postponed because they found out that his cancer was located at his rectum, so the colon surgeon that we had for my husband referred us to Dr. Avo Artinyan who is a colorectal surgeon. Dr. Artinyan did a magnificent job which resulted in the success of the surgery, last Aug 16, 2021. He gave us more confidence and comfort not only to my husband but to all of his family members. Thank you so much to Dr. Artinyan for the success of the surgery. The fact that Alberto does not have a colostomy bag is a big relief to us. Thank you again Dr. Artinyan, with your great knowledge in your field, many people will be saved.
About Dr. Avo Artinyan
- Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1609934942
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Artinyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Artinyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Artinyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Artinyan works at
Dr. Artinyan has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Artinyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Artinyan speaks Armenian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Artinyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Artinyan.
