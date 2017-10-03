Dr. Avnish Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avnish Bhatia, MD
Overview
Dr. Avnish Bhatia, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases10800 Knights Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient of Dr Bhatia’s and he is very professional. Caring and extremely knowledgeable. Always looking for a way to help his patient. I highly recommend him. The receptionist, Christina in his office does not belong in her position, someone that cares and shows empathy is beefed. She is unprofessional , rude and cold. She has brought my wife to tears more than once while trying to schedule treatment or appointments.
About Dr. Avnish Bhatia, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
