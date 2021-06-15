Dr. Avni Pandhi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avni Pandhi, DDS
Dr. Avni Pandhi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saugus, MA. They graduated from Howard University School Of Dentistry.
Gentle Dental Saugus1427 Broadway, Saugus, MA 01906 Directions (781) 484-1723
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Yes,she is very professional,and does her job well
- Dentistry
- English
- 1821583303
- Howard University School Of Dentistry
Dr. Pandhi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandhi accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandhi.
