Dr. Avni Desai, MD
Dr. Avni Desai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Mskcc Suffolk @ Commack650 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 623-4253
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Dr. Desai is thorough in conveying the situation to the patient and has a superb manner; putting patients at ease. A difficult task since many who see her, like I, have stage 4 cancer Her staff is responsive and a delight to deal with during this difficult time. They go out of their way to accommodate the patient, in this case, me. I cannot find the words to express how special she has proven to be.
About Dr. Avni Desai, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104010149
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.