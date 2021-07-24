Dr. Avner Aliphas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliphas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avner Aliphas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avner Aliphas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Aliphas works at
Locations
-
1
Forrest General Hospital Building830 Harrison Ave Ste 1400, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8124
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aliphas?
Treated my sudden acute hearing loss in one ear. Outstanding. Went above and beyond what a typical doctor would do. He consulted with other doctors in other specialties after my visit. Did his research, then got back to me with his recommended treatment. He also treated my facial palsy due to lyme disease even though that was not the reason for my visit. He showed care and concern that most doctors would not. First class
About Dr. Avner Aliphas, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811162530
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aliphas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aliphas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aliphas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aliphas works at
Dr. Aliphas has seen patients for Tinnitus, Nosebleed and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aliphas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Aliphas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aliphas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aliphas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aliphas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.