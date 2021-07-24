Overview

Dr. Avner Aliphas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Aliphas works at Boston Medical Center Otolaryn in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Nosebleed and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.