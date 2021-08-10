See All Neurologists in Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Aviva Sara Kupershtok-Bojko, MD

Neurology
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Aviva Sara Kupershtok-Bojko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Med Center A Einstein College Med

Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko works at Pediatric Neurology/BHMG (Hospital Based) in Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Neurology and Neurosurgery
    300 2nd Ave Ste SH006, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 967-2271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Laura Cusack — Aug 10, 2021
About Dr. Aviva Sara Kupershtok-Bojko, MD

  • Neurology
  • English, Hebrew
  • 1528162278
Education & Certifications

  • Montefiore Med Center A Einstein College Med
  • Cornell University Medical Center/NYPresbyterian
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aviva Sara Kupershtok-Bojko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko works at Pediatric Neurology/BHMG (Hospital Based) in Long Branch, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko’s profile.

Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.