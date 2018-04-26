Overview

Dr. Aviva Iofel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Riga Medical Academy and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Iofel works at MEDICAL OFFICE DR IOFEL in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.