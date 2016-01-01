See All Ophthalmologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Aviva Gal, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Aviva Gal, MD

Ophthalmology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Aviva Gal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. 

Dr. Gal works at Milwaukee Eye Care Associates SC in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Milwaukee Eye Care Associates SC
    1684 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 914-8695
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gal?

Photo: Dr. Aviva Gal, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aviva Gal, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gal to family and friends

Dr. Gal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aviva Gal, MD.

About Dr. Aviva Gal, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851384341
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aviva Gal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gal works at Milwaukee Eye Care Associates SC in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Gal’s profile.

Dr. Gal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Aviva Gal, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.