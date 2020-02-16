Overview

Dr. Aviv Ben-Meir, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Concord Township, OH. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Ben-Meir works at DRS. HILL & THOMAS CO. in Concord Township, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.