Dr. Aviv Ben-Meir, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aviv Ben-Meir, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Concord Township, OH. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.

Dr. Ben-Meir works at DRS. HILL & THOMAS CO. in Concord Township, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Health
    7590 Auburn Rd, Concord Township, OH 44077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 735-0438
  2. 2
    Lake Health Bariatric Surgery Center
    36100 Euclid Ave Ste 170, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 602-6737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity

Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 16, 2020
    Fantastic educational "pre-game"; outstanding bedside manner; ongoing educational post-operative consultations... the entire program is simply amazing! Give them a call and open up a dialog! (((Gastric Sleeve 12/6/2019)))
    Jerry Prucha — Feb 16, 2020
    About Dr. Aviv Ben-Meir, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University of VA
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aviv Ben-Meir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ben-Meir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ben-Meir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ben-Meir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ben-Meir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ben-Meir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ben-Meir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ben-Meir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

