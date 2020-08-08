Overview

Dr. Avital Harari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Harari works at UCLA Cardiothoracic Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.