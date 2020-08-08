Dr. Avital Harari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avital Harari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avital Harari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Harari works at
Locations
Ucla Department of Surgery10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-0585
Ucla Health South Bay Endocrine3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 542-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After being diagnosed for hyperparathyroidism, I was referred to a general surgeon who was quick to schedule me for surgery. Family members (an ER physician and RN) urged me instead to consult with a surgeon who specialized in my issue. This led me to the UCLA Endocrine Center and Dr. Avital Harari. Dr. Harari was in no rush to schedule surgery. She conducted a series of tests and concluded my condition to be borderline. She advised monitoring my numbers over 6 months to a year and then again review my options. After a year, although convinced surgery was likely my best option, Dr. Harari still referred me to an endocrinologist for another opinion. After another series of tests over time, the endocrinologist also advised surgery, giving me confidence in that option. Of course, I wanted Dr. Harari to do the surgery and all went very well. I am grateful to Dr. Harari and hold her in very high esteem for her careful, deliberate approach and the confidence she instilled in her care.
About Dr. Avital Harari, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1831349935
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harari has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.