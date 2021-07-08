Dr. Avisesh Sahgal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avisesh Sahgal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avisesh Sahgal, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Locations
Vascular Associates of Northern Virginia PC12005 Sunrise Valley Dr Ste 120, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (571) 470-7633
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- One Net
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! From front desk to the medical assistant to scheduler to Dr Sehgal! AWESOME team!
About Dr. Avisesh Sahgal, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1902862261
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Montefiore Hospital
- Montefiore Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahgal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahgal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahgal has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahgal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sahgal speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahgal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahgal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahgal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahgal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.