Dr. Avis Carr, MD
Overview
Dr. Avis Carr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nicholasville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Carr works at
Locations
Saint Joseph Jessamine Diagnostic Imaging Radiology1250 Keene Rd, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions (859) 967-5848
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carr was great to me and I am not very comfortable with obgyns what time I was in for my visit my BP went up and she stayed with me until I was feeling better and it went down. She also did my hysterectomy and I was up and back to almost normal in a few weeks. The only thing that I have to complain when she left st. Joe's they didn't inform me.
About Dr. Avis Carr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1881891588
Education & Certifications
- THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
