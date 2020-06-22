Overview

Dr. Avis Carr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nicholasville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Carr works at KentuckyOne Health Pediatric Associates in Nicholasville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.