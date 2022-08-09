Dr. Avis Capote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avis Capote, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avis Capote, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Miami, FL. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Locations
South Florida Pediatric Group Inc6222 Sw 8th St, West Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 221-5115
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever,she has been taking care off my daughter since 2009 , she it is super professional , my daughter love her ,we live 30 miles away from her office and we will keep driving to see her for ever!!! She it is a lovely person ,we love her!!!
About Dr. Avis Capote, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1972558625
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capote has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capote speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Capote. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.