See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Avinesh Bhar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Avinesh Bhar, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Avinesh Bhar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from International Medical University and is affiliated with Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.

Dr. Bhar works at HOSPITAL BROCKLEY in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - White Rock
    9440 Poppy Dr, Dallas, TX 75218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 449-0540
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Access Physicians Pllc
    1717 Main St Ste 5850, Dallas, TX 75201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 836-9904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Respiratory Management
Emphysema
Sleep Apnea
Respiratory Management
Emphysema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bhar?

    Jul 30, 2019
    Dr. Bhar is Professional, very Knowledgeable and Compassionate. I trust him completely for my Daughters Treatment, I would and have recommended him to others many times for any of their Pulmonary needs.
    Gwen, Macon Ga — Jul 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Avinesh Bhar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Avinesh Bhar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bhar to family and friends

    Dr. Bhar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bhar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Avinesh Bhar, MD.

    About Dr. Avinesh Bhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760634505
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • International Medical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avinesh Bhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhar has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Avinesh Bhar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.