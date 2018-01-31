Dr. Avinash Singavarapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singavarapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avinash Singavarapu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Avinash Singavarapu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Advantage Care Physicians18005 Hillside Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 459-0400
Advantagecare Physicians9610 METROPOLITAN AVE, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 459-0400
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
First visit to Dr Avinash..I must say he is polite and on point he knows what he is doing and his main interest is finding out what's wrong He listen and he knew exactly what I was saying he was very knowledgeable about my health issue and he educated me on what my medical problem was .I was happy I was satisfied because someone was willing to listen and not push my medical conditions to the side and just say anything to get me out there office like most Doctors would do.Not Dr Avinash thank u
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679878110
- Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr
- Montefiore Hosp-Einstein Univ Affiliated Hosps
- Montefiore Hospital Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Cornell University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Singavarapu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singavarapu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singavarapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singavarapu has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singavarapu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singavarapu speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Singavarapu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singavarapu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singavarapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singavarapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.