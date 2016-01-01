Overview

Dr. Avinash Reddy, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Reddy works at Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.