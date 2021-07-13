See All Neurosurgeons in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. Avinash Mohan, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (30)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Avinash Mohan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital, Stamford Hospital, Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Mohan works at Nuerological Spine Surgery Asso in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurological & Spine Surgery Assoc. PC
    19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2800, Hawthorne, NY 10532
    Brainandspinesurgeonsofnewyork
    4 Westchester Park Dr Fl 4, West Harrison, NY 10604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Westchester Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital
  • Westchester Medical Center
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocephalus
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Hydrocephalus
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Brain Surgery
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Base Surgery
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Craniopharyngioma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Dural Tear
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neuroplasty
Neurostimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pineal Region Tumors
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
Scoliosis
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Stereotaxis
Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2021
    We came under the care of Dr. Mohan when my teenage son required urgent, intricate spinal surgery. We are blessed to have found Dr. Mohan. His skill and care in performing the procedure saved my son from possible paralysis and preserved his functionality, so he can live a full, normal and healthy life. Moreover, Dr. Mohan is one of the nicest people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. He is kind, compassionate and patient. His office staff, including his NP, Cari, reflect the same care and compassion for their patients. We are forever grateful to Dr. Mohan and his team.
    — Jul 13, 2021
    About Dr. Avinash Mohan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134258486
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.

