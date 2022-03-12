Dr. Avinash Khitri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khitri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avinash Khitri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Avinash Khitri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-8888Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Epic Cardiology4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 308, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 306-3464
Foothill Cardiology, Covina, CA315 N 3rd Ave Ste 207, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-4700
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Khitri and his staff are phenomenal! Dr. Khitri is a kind, attentive, thorough and brilliant cardiologist. He takes time answering your questions and going over procedures. He walked me thru (literally) my coronary angiogram. If you are looking for a cardiologist...he's your doctor. You will be very pleased you chose him.
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1326246018
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Khitri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khitri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khitri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khitri has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khitri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khitri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khitri.
