Dr. Avinash Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avinash Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Lakewood Cardiology LLC637 RIVER AVE, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 886-9101
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Avinash Gupta, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, German and Hindi
- 1265531487
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
