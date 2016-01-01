Overview

Dr. Avinash Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Chest Pain and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.