Dr. Avinash Chandra, MD
Dr. Avinash Chandra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Frederick Health Hospital.
Christiana Care Cardiology Cons252 Chapman Rd Ste 150, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 623-1929
Imgng. Srvcs At Concord Health Center161 Wilmington W Chester Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 Directions (610) 361-1144
Delaware Heart Group4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 2123, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-1929
Newark Health Care Center Sports Medicine200 Hygeia Dr Ste 1360, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-1929
- Christiana Hospital
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chandra is very knowledgeable and thorough, and has a wonderful bedside manner. I would not hesitate to recommend him!
About Dr. Avinash Chandra, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Chandra has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
