Dr. Avinash Bhandary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avinash Bhandary, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Poznan University of Medical Sciences.
Locations
1
Mana Medical Group LLC1502 N Donnelly St Ste 107, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (407) 605-5621
2
Central Florida Pain Specialists6909 Old Highway 441 S Ste 104, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (407) 605-5621
3
Central Florida Pain Specialists110 Pond Ct Ste 302, Debary, FL 32713 Directions (407) 605-5621
4
Mana Medical Group LLC7984 Forest City Rd Ste 104, Orlando, FL 32810 Directions (407) 605-5621
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the MOST PROFESSIONAL CARE GIVERS I'VE EVER SEEN. His office Staff and Associates reflect a High Level of Professional CARE
About Dr. Avinash Bhandary, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Iowa Hosps-Clins
- UPMC-Presbyterian
- St Raphael Hosp-Yale U
- Poznan University of Medical Sciences
- ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
