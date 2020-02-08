Dr. Avinash Aravantagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aravantagi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avinash Aravantagi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avinash Aravantagi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, Logan Memorial Hospital, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Locations
Graves Gilbert Clinic484 Golden Autumn Way Ste 201, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 288-6053Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- Logan Memorial Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was worried because my previous doctor retired, and its difficult to see a new doctor. Dr.A was genuinely interested in figuring out my health problems and helping me. Felt like I was important and involved in my plan of care and decisions. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Avinash Aravantagi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1154577336
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Mysore Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aravantagi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aravantagi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aravantagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aravantagi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aravantagi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aravantagi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aravantagi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aravantagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aravantagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.