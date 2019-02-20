Dr. Avinash Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avinash Aggarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Avinash Aggarwal, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Locations
University General Medicine Associates Upmc532 S Aiken Ave Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 681-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
You won't find a better neurologist. She treats the whole person and genuinely cares about your treatment. When she changed to UPMC insurance and I had to change doctors I was very disappointed.
About Dr. Avinash Aggarwal, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aggarwal speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
