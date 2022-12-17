Overview

Dr. Avina Singh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and United Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Minnesota Oncology Hematology, PA in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.