Dr. Avik Mukherjee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine|University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine|University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis|University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Mukherjee works at Vascular Surgery Associates of Richmond, PC in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.