Dr. Avik Mukherjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukherjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avik Mukherjee, MD
Overview
Dr. Avik Mukherjee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine|University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine|University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis|University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Mukherjee works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular Surgery Associates of Richmond, PC7900 Shrader Rd, Henrico, VA 23294 Directions (804) 944-9894
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mukherjee?
About Dr. Avik Mukherjee, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1417115205
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine|University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine|University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis|University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukherjee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukherjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukherjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukherjee works at
Dr. Mukherjee has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukherjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mukherjee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukherjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukherjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukherjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.