Dr. Avijit Mukerji, MD
Overview
Dr. Avijit Mukerji, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Locations
Heart and Vascular Care of New York PC195 College Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 720-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mukerji is wonderful. Very warm, very helpful. Always straightforward and honest. Delivered both my children. Both times were good experiences because of him. His staff is also great. Always friendly and professional.
About Dr. Avijit Mukerji, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
