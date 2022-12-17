Dr. Avie Grunspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grunspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avie Grunspan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Avie Grunspan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Grunspan works at
Texas Medical and Sleep Specialists Pllc4114 Pond Hill Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 249-5020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sleep Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1881695542
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
