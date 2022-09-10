Dr. Avidah Rudberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avidah Rudberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avidah Rudberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.
Locations
1
A. H. Rudberg Urology PC231 Ocean View Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 934-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Rudberg is my urologist for about 15 years. Before I was a patient of many doctors, but when I met dr. Rudberg I quickly realized that he is my doctor. He is highly Knowledgeable and Professional. The staff is beyond nice and patient. I recommended this doctor to many my friends and family members.
About Dr. Avidah Rudberg, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German and Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Brooklyn Downstate Med Center
- SUNY Brooklyn
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudberg has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Surgery and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rudberg speaks German and Hebrew.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudberg.
