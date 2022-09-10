Overview

Dr. Avidah Rudberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Rudberg works at Avidah H Rudberg MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Surgery and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.