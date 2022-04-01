Dr. Avichai Eres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avichai Eres, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Avichai Eres, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ben-Gurion U Med Sch and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Richmond, Casey County Hospital, Clark Regional Medical Center, Harlan Arh Hospital, Paintsville ARH Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph London and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Kentucky Cardiology161 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 400, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 226-0031
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Casey County Hospital
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Harlan Arh Hospital
- Paintsville ARH Hospital
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph London
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
He was a joy; a breath of fresh air for me. I will add he is not my first cardiologist. He spent at least 45-60 minutes with me. Has a wonderful sense of humor and made eye contact while addressing me. He has scheduled appropriate tests for me to make his own decisions regarding my needs instead of following what others have said or done. I refuse to be ‘treated’ by a physician that walks thru the door, listens to my heart, walks out the door and into another patients room and schedules me for 7 mos down the road.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740255314
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Ben-Gurion U Med Sch
- Internal Medicine
