Overview

Dr. Avian Kidd, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Duncanville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Kidd works at Shadyside Care Center in Duncanville, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.