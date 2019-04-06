Overview

Dr. Avi Weiss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Weiss works at VISHAL GANDOTRA, MD INC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.