Dr. Avi Pandey, MD
Dr. Avi Pandey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Avi Pandey M.d. PC6118 190th St Ste 229, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 454-1040
- Queens Hospital Center
Best doctor experience ever. Timely, patient and knowledgeable. Friendly and efficient staff.
About Dr. Avi Pandey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Hindi, Spanish and Tagalog
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
