Dr. Avi Grunin, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Avi Grunin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Grunin works at Atrius Health - Harvard Vanguard Somerville in Somerville, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 629-6220
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Mhg Physician Services California Inc.
    133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 654-7111
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    147 Milk St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 654-7170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Home Sleep Study
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 28, 2022
    I was randomly assigned to Dr. Grunin to look at my sprained ankle. He took his time, was very thorough, explained everything to me, and gave me a few options for follow up care. He obviously knew his stuff, and he was very respectful, patient and kind.
    — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Avi Grunin, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215195318
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatric Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avi Grunin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grunin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grunin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grunin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Grunin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grunin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grunin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

