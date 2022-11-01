Overview

Dr. Avi Galler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Galler works at Virtua Surgical Group in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

