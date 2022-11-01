See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Avi Galler, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Avi Galler, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Avi Galler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Galler works at Virtua Surgical Group in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Surgical Group (Colo-Rectal Surgeons)
    200 Bowman Dr Ste E365, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 247-7295
  2. 2
    Virtua Surgical Group (Colo-Rectal Surgeons)
    401 Young Ave Ste 160, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 247-7295

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Galler?

Nov 01, 2022
Dr Galler performed magic on my husband one year ago. He made sure he did not have to have a colostomy bag after he did surgery on him. This just was the greatest thing he could have done for him. He has never been the hospital before, so this was a big thing for him. Thank you very much Dr Galler, you do perform magic. So glad we were sent to you from Dr Seltzer for my husbands issue. All is good again. 10/31/2022.
The Wells family. — Nov 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Avi Galler, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Avi Galler, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Galler to family and friends

Dr. Galler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Galler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Avi Galler, MD.

About Dr. Avi Galler, MD

Specialties
  • Colorectal Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1538377726
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Christiana Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Marlton Hospital
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Avi Galler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Galler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Galler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Galler has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Galler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.