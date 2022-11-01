Dr. Avi Galler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avi Galler, MD
Dr. Avi Galler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Virtua Surgical Group (Colo-Rectal Surgeons)200 Bowman Dr Ste E365, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 247-7295
Virtua Surgical Group (Colo-Rectal Surgeons)401 Young Ave Ste 160, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 247-7295
Dr Galler performed magic on my husband one year ago. He made sure he did not have to have a colostomy bag after he did surgery on him. This just was the greatest thing he could have done for him. He has never been the hospital before, so this was a big thing for him. Thank you very much Dr Galler, you do perform magic. So glad we were sent to you from Dr Seltzer for my husbands issue. All is good again. 10/31/2022.
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Christiana Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
