Dr. Avi Bitton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avi Bitton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10025 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 997-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bitton is thorough and explains everything to you. He does not rush you to get to another patient.
About Dr. Avi Bitton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1336122654
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
