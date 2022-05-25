Overview

Dr. Avery Walker, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Walker works at Providence Surgical Associates in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.