Dr. Avery Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avery Katz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
Neurology Group North Jersey905 Allwood Rd Ste 105, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 471-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is honest and focus on the facts Think about what a prospective patient would want to know. he is very friendly he is very knowledgeable I do trust everything he is telling me about my health
About Dr. Avery Katz, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083600662
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
