Dr. Avery Jackson III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avery Jackson III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They completed their fellowship with Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
Dr. Jackson III works at
Locations
Michigan Neurosurgical Institute PC9400 S Saginaw Rd Ste A, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very well organized office. Wait time was minimal. Everyone was very professional an explained everything to me in language I could understand.
About Dr. Avery Jackson III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
- Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Jackson III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson III has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson III.
