Dr. Avery Capone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avery Capone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avery Capone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Plastic Surgery Program
Dr. Capone works at
Locations
-
1
Raymond A Capone Jr MD PC5727 Centre Ave Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 363-6626
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capone?
Dr Avery Capone is one of the best Dr's I have ever met. I had complications from heart surgery where my wound would not close. Bacteria set in and Dr Capone took great care of me. He removed what bacteria he could and closed the hole in my chest. He would come to my bedside in the Hospital everyday and spend whatever time he needed to console me. I was scared with the many health issues I had going on and the numerous Dr's I had. Dr Avery Capone would talk to me and tell me exactly what was going on and he never left my side until I was calm. He is sent from Heaven! I have had carpel tunnel surgery and soon I will have hernia surgery. I trust Dr Avery Capone with my life. He is very professional and friendly. He has a very caring heart. I recommend him to everyone. His staff is just as caring and friendly! They are a great team! Thank You Dr Avery Capone for all you have done for me!
About Dr. Avery Capone, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1114217643
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Plastic Surgery Program
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation (General Surgery)
- Duke University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capone works at
Dr. Capone has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Capone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.