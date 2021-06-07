See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Avery Capone, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Avery Capone, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Avery Capone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Plastic Surgery Program

Dr. Capone works at Raymond A Capone Jr MD PC in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
6 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raymond A Capone Jr MD PC
    5727 Centre Ave Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 363-6626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forbes Hospital
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Transgender Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Capone?

    Jun 07, 2021
    Dr Avery Capone is one of the best Dr's I have ever met. I had complications from heart surgery where my wound would not close. Bacteria set in and Dr Capone took great care of me. He removed what bacteria he could and closed the hole in my chest. He would come to my bedside in the Hospital everyday and spend whatever time he needed to console me. I was scared with the many health issues I had going on and the numerous Dr's I had. Dr Avery Capone would talk to me and tell me exactly what was going on and he never left my side until I was calm. He is sent from Heaven! I have had carpel tunnel surgery and soon I will have hernia surgery. I trust Dr Avery Capone with my life. He is very professional and friendly. He has a very caring heart. I recommend him to everyone. His staff is just as caring and friendly! They are a great team! Thank You Dr Avery Capone for all you have done for me!
    Sheila Keener — Jun 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Avery Capone, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Avery Capone, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Capone to family and friends

    Dr. Capone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Capone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Avery Capone, MD.

    About Dr. Avery Capone, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114217643
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Plastic Surgery Program
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation (General Surgery)
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avery Capone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Capone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capone works at Raymond A Capone Jr MD PC in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Capone’s profile.

    Dr. Capone has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Capone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Avery Capone, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.