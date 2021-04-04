Dr. Avery Bucholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avery Bucholz, MD
Overview
Dr. Avery Bucholz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and University Hospital.
Dr. Bucholz works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud1936 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (321) 306-4076
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bucholz?
Very knowledgeable and very kind.
About Dr. Avery Bucholz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1821319682
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Medical University of South Carolina Department of Neurosurgery - current resident until 2017|Medical University Of South Carolina Department Of Neurosurgery-Current Resident Until 2017
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bucholz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucholz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bucholz works at
Dr. Bucholz has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bucholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucholz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucholz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bucholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bucholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.