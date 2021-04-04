Overview

Dr. Avery Bucholz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and University Hospital.



Dr. Bucholz works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.