Dr. Avery Alexander, MD

Cornea & Refractive Surgery
3.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Avery Alexander, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Alexander works at Alexander Eye Institute in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Eye Institute Sc
    250 N Metro Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 830-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Dry Eyes
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Professional from the referral appointment through the procedure. Full staff ready to answer any questions along the way. If you are considering correcting your vision I highly recommend Dr. Alexander and staff!
    Trevor Berlin — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Avery Alexander, MD

    • Cornea & Refractive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982788030
    Education & Certifications

    • Kellogg Eye Center
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    • Stanford University
    • University of Virginia
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avery Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander works at Alexander Eye Institute in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Dr. Alexander’s profile.

    Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Astigmatism and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

