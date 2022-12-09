Overview

Dr. Avery Alexander, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Alexander works at Alexander Eye Institute in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.