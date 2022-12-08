Overview

Dr. Avelino Millares, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Millares works at INTERNAL MEDICINE CENTER OF ENGLEWOOD in Englewood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.