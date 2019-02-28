Overview

Dr. Avelino Alvarez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Tech Santiago.



Dr. Alvarez works at The Children's Clinic in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.