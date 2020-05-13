See All Nephrologists in Lakewood, CA
Dr. Avedik Semerjian, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Avedik Semerjian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, PIH Health Downey Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Semerjian works at Southland Renal Medical Group in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Lakewood
    3300 E South St Ste 308, Lakewood, CA 90805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 630-3111
  2. 2
    Pioneer Medical Group-los Alamitos
    3851 Katella Ave Ste 155, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 630-3111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Alamitos Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • PIH Health Downey Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 13, 2020
    Dr. S is an outstanding Nephrologist. He always follows up with his patients and is great about letting us know about things we need.
    Damon La Force — May 13, 2020
    About Dr. Avedik Semerjian, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1831120591
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Residency
    • Woodhull M-Mhc
    Medical Education
    • Damascus Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
