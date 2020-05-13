Overview

Dr. Avedik Semerjian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, PIH Health Downey Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Semerjian works at Southland Renal Medical Group in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.