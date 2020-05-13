Dr. Avedik Semerjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semerjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avedik Semerjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avedik Semerjian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, PIH Health Downey Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Semerjian works at
Locations
-
1
Lakewood3300 E South St Ste 308, Lakewood, CA 90805 Directions (562) 630-3111
-
2
Pioneer Medical Group-los Alamitos3851 Katella Ave Ste 155, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 630-3111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Semerjian?
Dr. S is an outstanding Nephrologist. He always follows up with his patients and is great about letting us know about things we need.
About Dr. Avedik Semerjian, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1831120591
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Woodhull M-Mhc
- Damascus Univ
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Semerjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semerjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Semerjian works at
Dr. Semerjian has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semerjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Semerjian speaks Arabic.
Dr. Semerjian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semerjian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semerjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semerjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.