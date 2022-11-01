Dr. Avantika Mishra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avantika Mishra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Avantika Mishra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Mishra works at
Florida Digestive Disease Specialists - Sarasota5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 550, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 274-4069
Florida Digestive Disease Specialists11505 Palmbrush Trl Ste 200, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 269-8163
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Since moving to the Bradenton area, several years ago, I had been seeking a Gastroenterologist, and after three attempts, with three unsatisfactory GI doctors, I finally found Dr. Avantika Mishra, who was highly recommended to me. And, now, as her patient, I am also pleased to highly recommend her. Dr. Mishra is exceptional -- she is kind, caring, considerate, highly qualified, very thorough, and very reassuring. She always takes the time to listen to my concerns, and takes the time to explain things to me. I have the utmost confidence in her, and I am very happy with the office and nursing staff, as well.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1225371644
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mishra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishra works at
Dr. Mishra speaks Hindi and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.