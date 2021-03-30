Dr. Collier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avanta Collier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avanta Collier, MD is a Dermatologist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Collier works at
Locations
1
Dermatology12462 Putnam St Ste 501, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 789-5429
2
Family Dermatology1267 Highway 54 W Ste 5400, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 716-8835
3
Kami Jow MD12675 La Mirada Blvd Ste 300, La Mirada, CA 90638 Directions (562) 967-2851
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Collier took care my wife’s acne issue, she was caring and explained in a manner which we can understand. The treatment she recommended cleared up my wives acne issues. She is gentle and very nice!
About Dr. Avanta Collier, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1942356548
Education & Certifications
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collier works at
Dr. Collier has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.