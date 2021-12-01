Dr. Avani Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avani Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avani Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Lvpg Opthalmology 17th Street401 N 17th St Ste 103, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 969-3070
- 2 1627 Chew St Fl 2, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (484) 273-4390
Lvpg Ophthalmology - Fogelsville1431 Nursery St Ste 200, Fogelsville, PA 18051 Directions (484) 273-4390
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Shah 10 years. She always explains everything well. Very kind and friendly.
About Dr. Avani Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Gujarati
- 1255328373
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
