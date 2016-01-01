See All Dermatopathologists in Rockwall, TX
Dermatopathology
17 years of experience
Dr. Avani Bhambri, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Bhambri works at Texas Dermatology & Skin Cancer in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Heath, TX.

Locations

    Texas Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center Pllc
    3142 Horizon Rd Ste 201, Rockwall, TX 75032 (469) 757-4410
    Texas Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center Pllc
    6751 Horizon Rd, Heath, TX 75032 (469) 757-4410

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dermatopathology
    17 years of experience
    English
    1114122512
    UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhambri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhambri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhambri. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhambri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhambri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

